The Dec. 13 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I'll be following up on the brief but widespread power outage that hit Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. I counted about 17,000 NV Energy customers between the Valley and Lake Tahoe. Those are addresses so the population affected could have easily hit 34,000 people.

I did a quick scan last night during the outage and didn't spot any collisions or big wind gusts that might have contributed to the issue.

The same can't be said for Friday when a high wind watch has been issued noon to 7 p.m. by the National Weather Service. Expect 20-30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph. I wager that if nothing can knock power out to most of the county, a big wind might be more effective, so prepare accordingly.

I hear the Thunderbirds are coming back for the 2020 Minden-Tahoe Airshow. Members of the Airport Advisory Committee are scheduled to hear an update at their 5:30 p.m. meeting today at the Douglas County Courthouse.

Today's weather will be as nice as can be with a high temperature near 47 degrees and wind calm shifting to the south at 5 mph in the afternoon. Expect to wake up to breezy conditions on Friday.

The Morning Report is sponsored by Carson Valley Medical Center. Learn more about them at http://www.cvmchospital.org

Recommended Stories For You

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com