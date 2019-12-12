The Dec. 12 R-C Morning Report

Carson Valley Lions shopped for Project Santa Claus at the Gardnerville Walmart. Special to The R-C

Lions shop

Genoa, Nev. — Word on the “street” is that the state is releasing graduation results today. Douglas has always been pretty solid in that department, so here’s hoping the tradition continues.

Eddy Street Vintage Market in Gardnerville will be hosting a Christmas fair starting 3 p.m. today and running through Sunday. The market is at 1235 Eddy St., north of Main Street.

I took a peek at the Eagles and Agriculture poster on Wednesday and they are already selling out tours for the Jan. 23-26 event. There’s room on the Ranch & Eagle and the Ins and Outs of Agriculture tours. Find out more at http://www.carsonvalleynv.org

You have to gain a lot of altitude to get to snow this morning, with road controls over Carson Pass and Mt. Rose summit. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Sierra above 6,500 feet starting 4 p.m. Friday and lasting overnight.

It was 52 degrees and raining this morning, so whatever snow survived in the Valley over the last couple of days should be washed down the drains. I received a tenth of an inch north of Genoa.

Seeing as the forecast high today is 51 degrees, we’ve already beaten that number for the day. The wind will pick up to around 15 mph late this morning, with gusts hitting 30 mph at times. We might occasionally see the sun, today.

