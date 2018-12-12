The Dec. 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A handful of Westwood residents turned out on Tuesday to protest the 187-home Klauber Ranch proposal made by Park Cattle. The item was delayed due to a typo in a parcel number.

Park Cattle representative Susan Pansky's request for an earlier meeting was denied, but so was an effort by residents to set it back to February. State law requires the board hear the item within 60 days of the application, according to attorney Mary Anne Martin.

Planning commissioners approved a seven-unit subdivision in the North Valley despite neighbors' concerns for their view and traffic. The project must pass the county commissioners first.

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 50 degrees with the wind out of the west at 5 mph.

Recommended Stories For You

The Morning Report is sponsored by Carson Valley Medical Center. Learn more about them at http://www.cvmchospital.org

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com