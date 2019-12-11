The Dec. 11 R-C Morning Report

The Douglas Dynamics performed at the Douglas County School Board on Tuesday evening. Kurt Hildebrand photo

dynamics

Genoa, Nev. — While school board members approved augmenting their budget and spending $1.4 million or so on three new buses and HVAC work for Pau-Wa-Lu Middle and Scarselli Elementary schools, I was there to hear the Douglas Dynamics after their successful trip to Carnegie Hall. I’ve included a clip of the chorus’ work.

A master plan amendment to alter the nature of the Riverwood project in northern Douglas County failed to attain a super majority of the planning commission. The project goes to the county commission for a final decision.

A tentative map for a Minden townhome project received a 4-3 planning commission approval on Tuesday. Site work is underway at highways 395 and 88 on the project owned by Carson Valley Inn owner Mike Pegram. Tuesday was Chairwoman Jo Etta Brown’s last day on the commission.

Project Santa Claus literally wraps up today as they finish with the presents 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. You might want to call them at 775-339-8882 this morning to check on their progress

Enjoy the sun today, because it might be a few days before it returns. Expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the 50s and the wind out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com