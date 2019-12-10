The Dec. 10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Planning commissioners have a lot on their plate today besides the revival of the Riverwood projects, including a tentative subdivision map for the project at highways 88 and 395 and their report in response to county commissioners’ action on the Park agreement. The planning commission meets 1 p.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse.

School Board trustees will be augmenting their budget for 2019-20 now that they have an accurate student count and employee contracts for the year. They will also hear an audit report at their 4 p.m. meeting at the Airport Training Center.

If you’d like to donate to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet without leaving home, leave food donations out with your trash service this week. The Towns of Minden and Gardnerville and Douglas Disposal are gathering donations while out on their routes.

Seasonal open burning wraps up this weekend and frankly, given the forecast that’s probably going to leave today and Wednesday to burn before wet weather makes it difficult. Go to eastforkfire.org for more information.

We’re looking at a warmish day today with a high near 48 degrees under partly sunny skies and a calm wind. The rain is forecast to return on Thursday.

