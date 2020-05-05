The Cinco de Mayo R-C Morning Report

Ken Bezich sent in this sunrise taken from Jake's Wetlands in Minden.

Genoa, Nev. — Initial reports are that nearly 15,000 people tuned in to watch Douglas County commissioners candidates spar live on Monday night. The debate will be rebroadcast 6 p.m. today at http://www.ngbndc.tv.

In an optimistic sign in these days of coronavirus, the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club is seeking permits for Carson Valley Days from Gardnerville, Minden and Douglas County this month. Gardnerville Town Board members meet virtually 4:30 p.m. today through their Facebook page. Minden meets on Wednesday.

A club spokesman they’ll go before county commissioners on May 21, which will be pretty much the go-no go date. Carson Valley Days is scheduled for June 11-14.

Asymptomatic testing begins today in Carson City. According to Carson City Health and Human Services, 580 Douglas residents signed up for tests.

We’re still at four active and 17 recovered cases in Douglas. Lyon added another case climbing to 22 active, more than either Carson or Douglas.

It will be warm on this Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday, with the high temperature climbing to 78 degrees, with breezy conditions out of the west 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com