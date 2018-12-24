The Christmas Eve R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect on Highway 88 from Kirkwood to Red Lake Creek this morning, with chains required for all except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires. Expect more of that tonight as the storm arrives.

School is out for Christmas break so watch out for kids around the movies, swim center and parks.

According to the Weather Service we could see snow on the Valley floors early Christmas morning with anywhere from a dusting to around an inch possible.

Today we should see some rain after 10 a.m. Expect the wind to be 10-15 mph out of the southwest, gusting to 30 mph.

