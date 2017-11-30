The busiest month of the year

It's Dec. 1, and here we go! Before we get into the mad rush counting down days until Christmas, you may want to take a step back, center yourself, and get into the true spirit of the holiday.

Start in Genoa

We have the perfect place to do that just around the corner in the "Currier and Ives-like" picturesque old town of Genoa. Festivities begin on Friday with the annual "Christmas in Genoa" events. The Courthouse Museum (usually closed at this time of year) will be open from 2-5 p.m. Standard museum admission applies, and DCHS members enter for free. The Historical Society is serving complimentary non-alcoholic holiday beverages to warm you for caroling at Genoa Community Church around the corner at Main and Nixon. It begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the town's ceremonial Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m.

The next morning, Saturday, is a special "Breakfast with Santa" in the Genoa Town Hall with the first seating at 8:30 a.m. There will be a total of three seatings to accommodate the children and parents for this popular event. Please see the website, genoanevada.org for details and reservation information.

Then on to Minderville

Or you may head over to the larger, "toddlin' town" of Gardnerville for Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center's Annual Holiday Gala on Saturday. As usual, you can view and vote on the gallery of Christmas trees, gingerbread houses and snow globes entered in the competition. While you are there you'll want to shop at "Santa's Cookie Shop" downstairs and maybe even take a selfie with Santa himself. Admission is free and the museum doors open at 10 a.m.

Here is yet another great way to begin the holiday season on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Do some Christmas shopping on Eddy Street where you'll find one-of-a-kind gifts. Then after you are done, stay around for the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce's 22nd annual Parade of Lights from 5-6 p.m. The route goes right in front of the shop, (1235 Eddy St.) so it's the perfect place to view it from. Plus, there will be a fire pit and s'mores to enjoy. Bring folding chairs and warm coats or blankets if you plan to stay for the parade.

Dangberg Ranch's Holiday Open House is Dec. 9 and 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. You're invited to visit the ranch house museum, where vintage toys (and more) are on display along with Christmas decorations, music and treats. Free for members, $5 suggested donation for everyone else. 1450 Highway 88 in Minden, see http://www.dangberghomeranch.org.

End up in Genoa

Finally, remember no holiday season seems complete without attending the "Cowboy Christmas Concert" on Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Genoa's Town Hall. They will also be serving an optional chili dinner next door at 5 p.m. This evening sells out, so call the Genoa town office right away to reserve your tickets 782-8696.

