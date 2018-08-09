The Aug. 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” Minden will be awash with antique autos today as it serves as the lunch stop for the Hot August Nights Poker Run. The cars will be around Minden Park 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Esmeralda and every other street in that vicinity will either be closed or packed.

I haven't received official word, yet, but neighbors said a search of a back yard in the Gardnerville Ranchos didn't appear to turn up any bodies on Wednesday. When I find out for certain, I'll post that.

Douglas High School will be hosting its annual freshman orientation this afternoon in preparation for Monday's start of school.

Recommended Stories For You

The bus schedules are in today's R-C. We publish them not just for parents, but for commuters who have to navigate their schedules around the buses.

Weather watcher Stan Kapler reported 25 feet of heavy smoke during the week. He's not far wrong. Airnow.gov shows us as one of the worst spots for smoke in the entire West.

Wednesday topped out at well short of the forecast 102 degrees, with 96 in Minden. Today's supposed to hit 100, but I'm not taking that bet either. One thing's for sure, it will be smoky.