The Aug. 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” Investigators are searching piece of property on Centerville near Marianne for human remains. They are looking very near the parcel that belongs to murder victim and convicted killer Kenneth Pestana. A trial of Pestana's former friend Joseph Ward in the former Gardnerville resident's death is taking place in Truckee.

I might as well talk about the smoke, which has cancelled today's Lampe Park Farmers Market. It's also suspended mosquito spraying until it clears. Air quality conditions are very unhealthy, so no marathon running this morning.

We are at the top of the list for more smoke today along with Alpine and Mono counties thanks to the 14,000-acre Donnell Fire which is burning near Sonora Pass. It's burning north toward Highway 4 in Alpine County.

It looks like we hit 95 degrees on Tuesday, but forecasters are all in for it to hit 102 today in Minden. We'll see. The wind will be out of the west 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com