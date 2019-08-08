The Aug. 8 R-C Morning Report

Minden resident Jodi Chené captured this sunset picture on Monday evening.

Genoa, Nev. — If you love classic cars, downtown Minden will be the spot as the Hot August Nights Poker Run will be lunching in town today. The first poker runners arrive around 10 a.m. Expect Minden to be a tad snarled until 2 or 3 p.m.

Expect a lot of traffic around Douglas High School around 2 p.m. today as folks drop off their teenagers for new student orientation.

Monique DeHaviland and her band will be performing at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park if you’re looking a way to unwind 6 p.m. today. Tickets are $15.

Mosquito abatement will be out flying the South County after 9 p.m. if the weather holds. They were out Wednesday night over the Carson Valley Golf Course, Sheridan Acres and north of Stephanie. On Friday they’ll be back out near Topaz at 6:30 a.m.

Points east of here are still under a red flag warning for thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds. I heard we had a lightning strike up above Stephanie Way on Wednesday, so don’t be surprised by any spillover.

The high temperature on Wednesday was 94 degrees, so 6 degrees warmer than the forecast, so today’s high should hit 91, by the same logic. The Weather Service is forecasting an 85-degree high.

