The Aug. 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” I could go on about how bad the smoke is for five minutes, but it's obviously horrible and it's not showing any sign of going away. Some areas may see some clearing as the day progresses, but it could be with us in some cases until snow flies.

I'd rather talk about Gardnerville's plan to finally reduce Mount Ezell, cleaning up the giant pile of dirt that has been an eyesore across from Heritage Park for the past two decades. Gardnerville Town Board members meet 4:30 p.m. today at the town offices on Main Street.

I learned on Monday that Kingsbury Middle School sold back in June. The $3.525 million from the sale will help fund safety and capital needs across the district. We are less than a week out from the start of school in Carson Valley.

Genoa's Candy Dance was named the 99th best classic or contemporary craft show in Nevada by Sunshine Artist Magazine. It was the sixth best show in the West. The list is compiled from crafters who list their 10 most profitable shows.Â The 100thCandy Dance is Sept. 29-30.

Any bets on what the weather is going to be like today? Because if you picked smoky, you win a day of burning eyes and a sore throat. Today is supposed to be hot, with the mercury cracking 100 degrees in Minden for the first time this year.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com