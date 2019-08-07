The Aug. 7 R-C Morning Report

Fish Springs resident Bev Anderson signs in before asking commissioners not to approve a map change and agreement with Park Holdings on Tuesday.

Genoa, Nev. — I forecast the Attorney General’s Office will be getting a flurry of open meeting law complaints as a result of Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, followed by scattered lawsuits. Both a map change and a development agreement on Park property were approved with three votes.

Rep. Mark Amodei will be speaking at the Douglas County Republican Women’s luncheon today in Minden. Reservations were required to be in last week, so this is mostly for the folks who’ve already signed up.

A speaker on human trafficking will be at LifePoint Church 6 p.m. today. The Church is located at 1095 Stephanie Way.

There’s a red flag warning starting 2 p.m. for Lyon County and points east. The fire weather watch for Douglas and Carson was cancelled last night, since most of the weather is expected to ride up the Pine Nuts eastern slope.

We might still see some lightning strikes in Douglas and Carson, since the weather can’t read a map. We’ll see where the day takes us.

Expect mostly sunny skies with possible thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The high is forecast to hit 88 degrees with the wind 5-10 mph out of the northeast in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com