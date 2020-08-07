The Aug. 7, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The rabbitbrush is in full bloom and the snow is gone from Jobs Peak.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — The concrete barricades went up across the sheriff’s office parking lot on Thursday morning in preparation for Saturday’s demonstrations. Water Street will be closed to through traffic and parking will be at a premium in Minden on Saturday morning.

People have expressed some concern for my safety on Saturday. I think the parking lot at the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center will be the safest place in Western Nevada. If the sheriff’s office can handle 20,000 drunken revelers at Stateline on New Year’s Eve, I think we’ll be OK in Minden.

I’ll follow up today on a house fire that occurred on Amador Circle in Indian Hills around 6 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof of the home to get at the attic fire, so the home was rendered uninhabitable. The residents weren’t home at the time and there was no report of injuries.

A boat capsized on Jacks Valley Road around Thursday evening’s commute after a minor collision. The owner was turning up Eagle Ridge when someone ran into the rear of the rig, knocking the boat off. It took a bit for the boat to be loaded on a truck and the road cleared.

A Lyon County woman in her 80s became the second coronavirus death in two days on Thursday, bringing the toll for the four counties to 14. Douglas has not experienced a death from the virus, but we had three new cases and seven recoveries reported, bringing the total count to 194.

St. Gall Catholic Church wraps up its rummage sale 8 a.m. to noon today and Saturday. I have a feeling though that Saturday’s events might cut into that last day’s shopping.

There’s the tiniest fraction of a possibility there might be thunderstorms this afternoon in Alpine and Mono counties. Those could drift into Douglas. Otherwise expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 88 degrees. The wind will pick up to 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com