The Aug. 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nevada â€” The body of a 21-year-old California man was found around 5 p.m. Sunday by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office cadaver dogs. He'd dived off a boat near Edgewood on Saturday. Officials remind folks to wear a life jacket at Tahoe.

The big gray elephant in the room is that it's still smoky, and it doesn't show any signs of letting up. Air quality in Carson Valley dropped to very unhealthy early this morning. If you don't need to be outside doing something strenuous, don't be.

An area nearly the size of Douglas County is burning between the Mendicino Complex and the Carr Fire in Northern California. According to the national firefighting report, there are 45 new large fires burning in California alone, with nine of those uncontained. The Mendocino complex has burned at 417 square miles.

It looks like we got a little shaker east of Topaz Lake late Sunday night. The University of Reno reported a 2.23 magnitude quake at 11:01 p.m.

We could see the smoke thin out for a time as the winds shift, but it won't last. Today expect widespread haze with areas of smoke and a high near 94 degrees. The wind will shift to the north in the afternoon, maybe pushing a little of the smoke out.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com