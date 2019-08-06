The Aug. 6 R-C Morning Report

Indian Creek Reservoir in Alpine County.

Genoa, Nev. — The big day has arrived for county commissioners to discuss an agreement and master plan amendment for property owned by Park Holdings. In exchange for changing the land use, the county will receive the right of way for Muller Lane Parkway, among other things. Commissioners meet at 1 p.m. in the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

The master plan amendment would transfer receiving area from the Sleeping Elephant Ranch south of Highway 208 in TRE to the former Dangberg land the Parks bought in the mid-1990s north of Minden and Gardnerville.

I bet commissioners will still be taking public comment on the Park deal when the Gardnerville Town Board convenes at 4:30 p.m. Town board members will discuss the Plan for Prosperity and meet the new Main Street Program Director, Matt Bruback.

Both the Parks and Recreation Board and the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife are meeting at the Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville this evening. Wildlife meets at 5:30 p.m., while Parks & Rec commissioners are touring the county’s facilities at 6 p.m., which includes a ride down to Topaz Lake.

A fire weather watch has been issued starting 2 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday for thunderstorms developing over the Sierra crest and moving northeast across Western Nevada.

Today we’re looking at mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 92 degrees. Expect the wind to be 5-10 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 20 mph.

