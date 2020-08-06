The Aug. 6, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Late summer flowers are starting to bloom, along with the mint.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — An indication of how thirsty parents are for knowledge about what’s happening with the schools this month were the 200 people logged onto a Zoom town hall meeting on Wednesday night. The deadline to sign up for the all online version of school for the fall semester is Friday. Visit https://dcsd1-nv.schoolloop.com for more information.

Around 1,200 people are expected to turn out on Saturday for the expected demonstrations at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center. Here’s hoping everyone can peacefully say their piece.

Speaking of which, today’s R-C has four pages of letters to the editor, predominantly on this topic. That’s more than we published during the height of the primary. Thanks to all who submitted letters.

Best of Carson Valley voting opens today. The link on the web site still says nominate, but click it and it will take you to voting. It does require an email address to sign on to keep the hackers down on the bot farm.

County commissioners meet virtually 1 p.m. today to discuss appointing two new members of the audit committee and accepting $8.9 million of coronavirus relief money. Also, the Ironwood Cinemas is seeking a liquor license. Go to http://www.douglascountynv.gov and click on agendas to find out how to participate.

I’ve seen bear leavings down in the apple orchard, which means the ursines aren’t waiting until the crop is ripe to start chowing down. Genoans talked about keeping bears out of town on Wednesday night.

Douglas had a bunch of people come off the active coronavirus list on Wednesday and only one new case. As of last night there have been 191 cases since March in Douglas, which is rapidly catching up to Lyon County. A Carson man in his 50s succumbed to the virus bringing that toll to 13.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature near 87 today. The Zephyr will arrive out of the west this afternoon at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

