The Aug. 5 R-C Morning Report

Douglas County Historical Society officials celebrate at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center's 24th anniversary. Kurt Hildebrand photo

museumanniversry

Genoa, Nev. — We are one week out from the first day of school in Carson Valley. I’ve got bus scheduled ready to publish for Thursday and will pop them online at some point today, as much to give the bus folks a look before they go into print as anything.

A score of folks enjoyed cake and tours of the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center at its 24thanniversary celebration. Work has begun on the museum’s ag exhibit, which will be a wonderful addition.

The county is seeking a Douglas County resident to fill Chad Foster’s seat on the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife. Foster was reappointed earlier this year and his term expires in December 2021. Application deadline is Aug. 23. You can get an application at the Minden Inn or http://www.douglascountynv.gov.

If you want a taste of what the board does, its members meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center’s ceramics room. Don’t break anything.

Sunday was the second hottest day so far this season with 95 degrees, which isn’t all that hot. Expect the high to hit 92 today under mostly sunny skies. The southwest wind should be 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com