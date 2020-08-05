The Aug. 5, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A wasp on a butterfly bush.

Genoa, Nev. — A proposed brewery in Gardnerville’s Anker Center won a 3-2 recommendation from the Gardnerville Town Board on Tuesday night. Proponent Brian Trute assured board members that the single-barrel Jobs Peak Brewery won’t become a nuisance to neighbors or surrounding businesses.

The amount of arsenic in Minden’s wells is for the most part going down, according to a study to be presented tonight. However, there’s one in every crowd and Well 7 is over the legal limit. Minden Town Board members are meeting in-person 5:30 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall.

Genoans are meeting virtually 5:30 p.m. today to discuss how to weather the loss of this year’s Candy Dance, living in bear country and improvements being paid for out of the old redevelopment fund. Go to genoanevada.org and click on advisory board to find out how to attend the meeting.

For the first time in the coronavirus outbreak, Douglas County has more active cases than Carson City or Lyon County with 51. The county has had 10 new cases over the past two days, with seven recoveries.

High temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 80s today. It’s going to be breezy this afternoon with wind out of the west at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

