The Aug. 4, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Dogs enjoy the first sniff of the morning at the new Johnson Lane Dog Park which opened on Monday.

Genoa, Nev. — A craft brewery in the Anker Center, next door to The Record-Courier building, is seeking Gardnerville’s recommendation at the town board’s in-person meeting 4:30 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center Grandview Room to give people room to spread out.

The Douglas County Audit Committee is meeting virtually 2 p.m. today on Zoom where they will discuss extending an external audit contract with Eide Bailly. The agenda is at douglascountynv.gov under agendas.

The Johnson Lane Dog Park opening consisted of unlocking the gate on Monday. I understand the dogs were very appreciative of their new playground, as were their owners.

After peaking at 50 active cases on Sunday, Douglas County is back down to 45 on Monday with two more residents testing positive for the virus and several coming off the list, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

The deadline for Thursday’s letters to the editor has passed and it’s going to be a doozy. Letters sent today will be eligible for the Aug. 13 edition, because there’s always another issue.

Expect sunny skies with a high near 93 degrees. The Zephyr will pick up out of the west at 15-20 mph this afternoon.

