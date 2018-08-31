The Aug. 31 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — County manager interviews are all day today as a committee of residents cuts the 11 candidates down to something more bite-sized for county commissioners. They get started at 8 a.m. after a session on the Nevada open meeting law at the historic Douglas County Courthouse.

Today is county manager Larry Werner's last day. I've covered eight county managers over the last 29 years, and Larry's my second favorite after Bob Hadfield.

If someone had offered me the county public works director job I would have yelled "not it." But Genoa Town Manager Phil Ritger is willing to take that challenge. Good luck Phil.

Family Day at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center looks like the highlight for this Labor Day weekend. Irene Blaisdell will be continuing her Trail to the Promised Land for kids at 10:30 a.m. Admission to the museum is free, so take a moment and take a look around.

If you've got banking, postal or government business that can't wait until Tuesday, better get to it today, because Monday those things are closed. The R-C will also be closed and the morning report will be dark.

It will be a nice weekend with highs in the 80s and lows in the 40s under sunny skies. The zephyr will pick up in the afternoon with winds gusting to 20 mph.