The Aug. 31, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Satellite detection shows most of the Slink Fire is burning south away from Coleville as of this morning.

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Genoa, Nev. — Smoke from fires burning elsewhere in California hampered efforts to extinguish the Slink Fire burning above Coleville on Sunday. The fire grew to 4,762 acres overnight. While they could fly, tankers dropped fire retardant between the fire and Coleville in an effort to protect the town.

The smoke was at its most dense around 3 p.m. on Sunday, hitting unhealthy levels in the Ranchos. Minden-Tahoe Airport showed visibility down to five miles as the smoke was pouring into Carson Valley from at least two directions.

Five new cases of the coronavirus were reported over the weekend, but there were also five recoveries, which kept the total active cases at 26 after a spike reported on Friday. The data is at http://www.gethealthycarsonity.org, which serves as Douglas County’s public health agency.

Douglas County Mosquito Abatement will be fogging in Westwood tonight and in Winhaven on Tuesday night. You can find out more at dcmosquito.org

Taxable sales in Douglas County were up 3 percent in June, according to figures released by the state. Merchants posted $76.8 million up from $74.5 million in June 2019. The county wrapped up the fiscal year up 2.5 percent.

We could see a new record high temperature on Labor Day as the forecast calls for upper 90s over the weekend and the record high for Sept. 7 is only 95 degrees, set in 2006. The smoke is forecast to clear by Tuesday, but that’s been the prediction for a while.

Expect widespread haze before 11 a.m. today under sunny skies with the high hitting 90. The Zephyr will pick up out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com