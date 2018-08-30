The Aug. 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Stateline casinos took a 25-percent jump in July, raking in $29.9 million during the month. I don't remember seeing that big a number from them in a long time, but I still have to do that research.

The United Blood Services bloodmobile will be at the Carson Valley Inn noon to 6 p.m. today. You can make an appointment at http://www.bloodhero.com

Mechanical difficulties grounded the B-17 Sentimental Journey, so it isn't coming this week. The morning report jinx probably didn't help much.

The smoke's gone, but the rabbitbrush is blooming and I can feel it in my eyes. Nothing to do but take allergy pills and move on until the first hard freeze.

It's going to be nice today with sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees with the wind out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com