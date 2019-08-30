The Aug. 30 R-C Morning Report

Centertowne Drive was being resurfaced on Thursday. Gardnerville is working on its streets. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — If you’re tooling around in Gardnerville today anticipate some road closures, particularly Douglas Avenue, which was coned off to parking in preparation. That work by the way is paid for by the people and businesses within the town’s boundaries, including The Record-Courier.

The last of the Baker Hughes GE Family Concerts in Minden Park is scheduled for today. Cripple Creek Band is performing thanks to Starbucks Roasting Plant and Distribution Center. The music generally kicks off around 6 p.m.

The Gardnerville Bealls is being replaced by a Gordmans by both stores’ corporate parent Stage. I’ve got the information, which I’ll post today, but I have a question I’m hoping to get answered before that.

It’s Labor Day weekend, which means pretty much everything is closed on Monday, including The R-C. If you’ve got business with the government best to conduct it today or be prepared to wait until Tuesday.

It was 90 degrees at Minden-Tahoe Airport on Thursday and we can expect a similar high temperature today under sunny skies. Expect the zephyr out of the west at 5-10 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com