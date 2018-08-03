The Aug. 3 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” All seven variances for a project south of the Gardnerville Ranchos were denied on Thursday night. Ranchos Sierra was seeking a collection of variances, including waiting to pave Heritage Lane two miles to Highway 88. I counted at least 200 people at the meeting.

The two fire-weather watches for today and Saturday turned into one very long red flag warning. Residents of the Woodfords Colony were allowed to return home 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Alpine County. That fire was stopped at 200 acres.

The Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Garderville is celebrating its 33rdanniversary with an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, where they'll be hosting a public viewing of the new agriculture exhibit.

I wager Centerville already has cars lining up along it for the St. Gall Rummage Sale which is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Expect hazy skies today with a high temperature of 94 degrees. The wind will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com