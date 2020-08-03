The Aug. 3, 2020, R-C Morning Report

We had a little haze over Carson Valley on Sunday. Expect more of the same today.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — I’m following up on a reported fatality on Kingsbury Grade over the weekend. A motorcyclist was severely injured at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday and helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center after the highway was closed.

A 17-year-old injured in a Jet Ski accident at Zephyr Cove around lunchtime on Saturday was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for evaluation with a head injury. It was the second mishap at the Tahoe three days. On Thursday, a 16-year-old went into the water near the Dreyfus Estate and had to be revived by CPR.

Wisps of smoke could be seen rolling into Carson Valley on Sunday evening from fires burning in northern California timberland. Expect more of the same as the week continues.

Douglas County saw 17 new cases of Coronavirus since Thursday and three recoveries, hitting 50 active cases as of Sunday. Most of the new cases are the result of known workplace contacts. Officials urge residents to return calls from contact tracers.

The Johnson Lane Dog Park is supposed to open today at the park off Stephanie Way.

Expect hazy skies this morning but sunny with a high near 92 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the west at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

