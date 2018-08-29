The Aug. 29 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Author Cindy Southerland will be portraying Carson's Annie Martin, who was the first woman to serve as superintendent of a Federal Assay Office. Martin also owned and edited the Carson Daily News around 1900. The event is 6:30 p.m. at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey is on display at Minden 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today with tours running $10. They're doing rides 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Visit http://bit.ly/FLOVTMindenNV or call 480-462-2992 for more information.

The burners are passing through on their way to Black Rock City this week, which means good luck finding bottled water and tarps at the store. I asked if Sunday night's motorhome mayhem was related, but deputies didn't find any of the tell-tale supplies, so maybe not.

Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees. The winds are expected out of the southwest this afternoon at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

