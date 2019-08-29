The Aug. 29 R-C Morning Report

The owners of classic cars visited with seniors at Carson Valley United Methodist Church during lunch on Wednesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Classic Cars

Genoa, Nev. — It looks like we survived another red flag warning without sparking any major fires. By my count Wednesday was only the third warning this season.

Medics were called to evaluate the driver of a truck that tumbled into the Wolf Creek drainage along Highway 4 in Alpine County about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Reports from the scene are that the truck didn’t make it down to the creek and required a heavy tow.

If you’ve got some time around lunch today or Friday, Mormon Station State Historic Park rangers are conducting behind the scenes tours of the park 11:30 a.m. to noon both days. For more info, email mormonstation@parks.nv.gov.

I received reports of some sprinkles in the northern Carson Valley on Wednesday and ran into some near Walley’s Hot Springs on Tuesday, but not much else. According to the Weather Service, most of the rain was well east of Douglas.

It has been a month since Minden has seen measurable precipitation, and looking at the forecast August is probably going to post a goose egg in that column. The last rain was July 27.

It’s going to cool off a tad this weekend with today’s high forecast to hit 90 degrees today and then dropping down to 89 on Friday. The wind should be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com