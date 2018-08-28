The Aug. 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Topaz Ranch Estates Neighborhood Watch will be hosting the coordinator of the Nevada Network of Fire Adapted Communities 6 p.m. tonight at the TRE Community Center.

The Genoa apple crop this year is something to behold and though they are a frost away from ripening, the bears are already doing their own harvest. If you don't want bears on your property, pick your fruit and keep your trash in.

Air quality in Carson Valley is the best it's been in a while, according to airnow.gov. The Donnell Fire is burning in the upper part of the East Fork drainage in Alpine County. They won't have that thing contained until Nevada Day, according to the Inciweb site.

Recommended Stories For You

We've got sunny skies and a high temperature of 85 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the northeast at 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com