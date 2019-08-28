The Aug. 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The red flag goes up at 11 a.m. today for dry lightning and strong outflow winds. According to the National Weather Service, the peak lightning time will be between 2-6 p.m. with wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

That might be an appropriate background for tonight’s Sisters of the Sage Chautauqua featuring Annie Martin, Lillian Virgin Finnegan and Anna Harris 6:30 p.m. at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park. Might be a good idea to call 775-783-9417 to see if they’re pressing on.

Genoa Lakes is hosting the Tiger girls’ golf tournament at the Ranch Course 11 a.m. today. Players from Manogue, Carson, Damonte, Galena and Wooster are expected to tee off. The Tiger soccer boys are going up against Hug at 3:30 p.m. today, according to the high school web site.

Hug will also be at Douglas High School on Friday for the Hall of Fame Football Game, where five Tigers will be inducted into the hallowed hall. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Today expect isolated showers and thunderstorms starting around 11 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees.

