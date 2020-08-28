The Aug. 28, 2020, R-C Morning Report

East Fork firefighters carry an injured girl up from the Carson River near the Old Power Dam.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — A teenage girl was rescued after reportedly injuring her leg while swimming at the Old Power Dam on Thursday afternoon. East Fork firefighters waded out to the dam to carry her to safety at around 5 p.m. She was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center for treatment.

A second coronavirus case was confirmed by the Douglas County School District, which could affect a small number of people at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, who will be excluded from the school over the next two weeks. Students quarantined will be distance learning.

The body of a Gilroy man, who became separated from his boat at Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, was recovered on Thursday afternoon. Ian Morlang was found by a cadaver dog working with a dive team and a submersible.

The Meadow Mine fires are contained this morning as a dense smoke advisory continues through noon today. Air quality levels hit the unhealthy range up in Johnson Lane overnight peaking at 154 thanks to the North Complex Fires burning in Plumas County.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers after 1 p.m. today, which might help clear out the smoke for bit. Expect a high temperature of 89 degrees, with the wind out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

