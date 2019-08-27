The Aug. 27 R-C Morning Report

A jet fire bomber prepares to drop a load on the Canyon Fire



Genoa, Nev. — A fire weather watch is in effect noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday for thunderstorms and strong outflow winds of up to 50 mph. We might see some thunderstorms later today south of Douglas in Mono County. They’re supposed to spread north on Wednesday to include Douglas County. Keep an eye out for lightning strikes and smoke.

Ash devils on the Canyon burn prompted at least one call to firefighters that it had reignited on Monday. I’ve watched them on other burns and they do kind of look like smoke plumes.

The Dixon Fire burning in the Carson Iceberg Wilderness is up to 15 acres as it skunks around up above Highway 4. That thing has been burning since it was set by lightning back in July.

The Douglas County Library Board will be talking about its long-term plan at its regular meeting 10 a.m. today at the Minden Branch, 1625 Library Lane.

Speaking of the library, they do story time for children 18-24 months old 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and for 3-4 year olds at 11:15 a.m. If you’re curious, call 775-782-9841.

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 94 degrees and the wind out of the northeast this afternoon at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com