The Aug. 27, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The Lahontan National Fish Hatchery south of Gardnerville got a new sign last week.

Genoa, Nev. — The Douglas Shooting Range is closing for two weeks starting Monday while the county adds more baffles to keep bullets from heading into Ruhenstroth. The range will reopen Sept. 11.

Two Douglas residents were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday including a girl under the age of 18 and a man in his 50s. Neither had a connection to a previous case.

There’s a temptation to connect dots between the girl’s coronavirus case and the report at the schools, but with three schools involved, I’m not certain that it fits particularly well.

The number of jobless in Douglas County is down smidge to 7.9 percent, according to figures released by the state on Wednesday. The county is down to 22,464 workers in the labor pool with 20,693 employed.

The air is much clearer this morning, with air quality gauges reading in the moderate range, dropping into good territory. There were some unhealthy readings on Wednesday and we could see some more today.

Widespread haze remains in the forecast, but it will otherwise by sunny with a high temperature near 88 degrees. The wind will be light and variable out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

