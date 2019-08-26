The Aug. 26 R-C Morning Report

Work continues on the Minden Express Carwash. They had the little roundabout next to the Holiday Inn shut down last week.

Genoa, Nev. — An East Fork Fire Protection District engine and battalion chief responded to the 2,400-acre fire burning along Highway 395 on Saturday. The Long Fire started 3 p.m. Saturday 25 miles north of Reno and BLM investigators are looking for information regarding its start. The East Fork folks have returned.

The Canyon Fire was put to bed on Saturday without any fanfare. No homes were lost and no injuries reported, so that’s the good news.

Douglas Adult Education is offering classes for those who would like to obtain their high school equivalency or adult diploma. Classes meet 5-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays behind the Douglas WNC campus. For information, call 775-392-1475 or drop by.

It’s going to be a warm last week of August with temperatures well above normal leading up to the Labor Day weekend. We might see some thunderstorms near the Sierra crest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 94 degrees forecast for todays high temperature in Minden is a couple of degrees short of the year’s high, but still pretty warm. Expect sunny skies and the wind out of the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com