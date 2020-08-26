The Aug. 26, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Smoke from the Meadow Mines fires burning above Double Spring Flat is barely visible on Tuesday afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — There’s still smoke in the air, but it’s not as bad as it has been with the Ranchos gauge right on the line between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups, which is where air quality was for most of Tuesday.

The smoke was so thick in the Pine Nuts, it was hard to tell where the 57-acre Meadow Mine fires’ smoke ended and the atmosphere began. Federal firefighters are working the two fires with resources on scene.

Two Douglas men, one in his 40s and another in his 50s, with no prior connection were reported to have the coronavirus on Tuesday night, bringing Douglas to 233 cases total and 20 active cases.

The Stateline casinos had a weak July, taking in $21.1 million, starting the fiscal year down 39.7 percent from July 2019. Casinos in the East Fork and Carson City townships combined for a $9.6 million win, down 2.59 percent from last year.

I’m posting the Lake Tahoe bus routes later this morning for the start in-person classes at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools on Monday. Those schedules include drop-off times, which I’m told are approximate.

