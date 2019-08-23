The Aug. 25 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Volunteer Expo was bustling with 279 potential volunteers on Thursday night, according to the 2019 Leadership Class. There were 42 different booths crowded into the Community & Senior Center Dining Room.

Gardnerville Ranchos retiree Terry Faff was selected to fill the open seat on the East Fork Fire Protection District board of directors. That seat comes up for election next year, along with two others.

At 58 percent containment, the 440-acre Canyon Fire isn’t putting up much of a fight as firefighters continue to build lines around it. Officials still expect containment by Saturday.

The classic cars will start rolling into Minden for the Main Street Event 4 p.m. today. If you miss the event tonight, there’s more on Saturday. Proceeds from registration will go to support the Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch rehabilitation fund.

The Reno Astronomical Society will bring a 20-inche telescope down to the Alpine County Airport 7 p.m. Saturday, where they’ll be barbecuing Bently grass fed hamburgers and hot dogs. Bring a flashlight. More information is available at the Markleeville Enhancement Club Facebook page.

These warm days of August have brought the month almost up to the average of 91.6 degrees. The high temperature on Thursday was 92 degrees, and we’re looking at more of the same today. Expect sunny skies and 92 degrees, with the wind out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com