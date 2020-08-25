The Aug. 25, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Lightning captured over Gardnerville early Monday morning.

Frank Dressel/special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — A community coronavirus testing is 8-11 a.m. today at the Sunridge Fire Station in northern Douglas County. A new red flag warning for thunderstorms is noon to 5 p.m.

The Meadow Mine Fire burning above Double Spring Flat is reported to be at 120 acres this morning. It was the largest of a handful of lightning caused fires from Monday’s morning’s electrical storms.

The Library Board meets virtually 10 a.m. today at https://youtu.be/OcSJVwl88vE You can submit public comment by emailing info@douglas.lib.nv.us

Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. today with widespread haze. The temperature is supposed to hit 90 degrees with light and variable wind out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

