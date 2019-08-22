The Aug. 22 R-C Morning Report

Smoke rises over TRE on Wednesday afternoon as the Canyon Fire burns south of Gardnerville. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — The voluntary evacuation order has been lifted for parts of Topaz Ranch Estates as the Canyon Fire laid down overnight. Nearly 200 firefighters will work on the fire today in anticipation of having it contained by Saturday.

I’m revising the size of that fire down to the 800 acres reported by the Sierra Front and national fire information sources. These fires often are revised downward as better mapping is done.

East Fork’s volunteer firefighters got the call to respond to the Canyon Fire on Wednesday. A volunteer expo is 3:30-7 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. There will be lots of opportunities to sign up.

If you’re in Gardnerville this evening, perhaps consider dropping by Carson Valley United Methodist Church for the U.S. Air Force Golden West Winds concert 7-8:30 p.m.

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 89 degrees today. The wind will be calm before picking up out of the northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

