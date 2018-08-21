The Aug. 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Minden-Tahoe Airport Manager Bobbi Thompson is the guest speaker at today's noon Good Governance Group meeting at the COD Casino in Minden.

While the air in Gardnerville is worse than it is in Las Vegas, it is at least down to the moderate range according to airnow.gov.

Today expect hazy skies and a high temperature near 88 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

Recommended Stories For You

The Morning Report is going on hiatus while I am out of action over the next little while. The cancer that took me out last year looks like it's back, and I'm taking this morning's stage to Sacramento for treatment.

Please be patient with the folks working on The R-C over the next little while. Thanks so much for all your support.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com