The Aug. 21 R-C Morning Report

Gatlin Beronio snagged a snake who was having a bass for dinner at Topaz Lake in this photo from Larry Walsh.

Power Bait

Genoa, Nev. — July was a hot month for Douglas County workers, with only 3.9 percent on the unemployment rolls. According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, that equals 937 people, with 22,922 reported working.

There are only four Lampe Park Farmers Markets left before the end of the season on Sept. 11. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The Minden market will continue through Sept. 24.

If you want to buy raffle tickets to support the Douglas High School band, call or text Monique Vaughn at775-901-6883. The winners of the grand prizes will be announced at the Tigers Aug. 30 football game.

I saw what I believe to be my first official Burning Man pilgrim driving north on Highway 395, and the stores are starting to stock lots of bottled water. We’ll start seeing lots more people rolling through town this weekend.

It will be warm today, and the next few days, with this high hitting 93 degrees under sunny skies and the wind light and variable picking up out of the west 5-10 mph.

