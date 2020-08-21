The Aug. 21, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Wine walkers braved the smoke on Thursday evening.

Genoa, Nev. — Air quality has improved a bit overnight with the Johnson Lane gauge showing moderate levels while the Ranchos gauge showing unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. Forecasters are anticipating it will get worse as the day progresses.

Firefighters have a line around 60 percent of the 47,000-acre Loyalton Fire, but officials are expecting more smoke to pour into Western Nevada today. We’ll see how it shakes out.

On Thursday, county commissioners reappointed Dave Maxwell and appointed Tim McCoy to the audit committee that was formed in the wake of the Tiregate thefts.

Commissioners dipped a toe into the $8.9 million CARES Act pool on Thursday, approving a $476,000 subgrant to the county’s two visitors authorities. The money will go to reassure tourists that Douglas is a safe destination.

Douglas reported two new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s, both of whom have a connection with a prior case. There are 19 active cases in Douglas with 205 recoveries and one death.

The dense smoke advisory continues until 11 a.m. today, though don’t expect it to magically disappear at lunchtime. Expect sunny skies with a high near 95 degrees, with light and variable wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com