The Aug. 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” Smoke levels are forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in Gardnerville today, according to Airnow.gov.Â Is it a good thing that once the smoke clears, we'll have to attribute itchy eyes and runny noses to the rabbit brush?

Most of our smoke is coming from the Donnell Fire burning near Sonora Pass in Mono County. At nearly 32,000 acres it's the largest fire burning in Southern California. They hope to have a handle on it by Sept. 1.

As warm as it has been, Minden has yet to crack 100 degrees this summer. But we've also had some warm nights. When I looked at the thermometer at 4 a.m. it was still 50 degrees out. Know who likes it warm, tomatoes like it warm.

Recommended Stories For You

Expect widespread haze before noon, then sunny with a high near 91 degrees. The wind will be out of the west 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.