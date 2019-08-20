The Aug. 20 R-C Morning Report

John Flaherty's photo of Topaz Lake from the hill above the Topaz Lodge.

Topaz Lake

Genoa, Nev. — The Tahoe Symphony’s Northstar Chamber players perform 7 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gardnerville. For information visit their web site at toccatatahoe.org

Going through my musical notes, the Douglas High School Music program is selling $10 raffle tickets to raise money through Aug. 30. Grand prize is four two-day tickets to Disneyland. Second prize is a $500 gas card.

I’m still working on getting the identity of the motorist killed down in Holbrook on Friday morning. I have a feeling the whole neighborhood down south knows.

The high on Monday was 90 degrees at Minden-Tahoe Airport. That was a little cooler than the weekend, but not by much.

We’re looking at sunny skies and a high temperature of 90 degrees today. There won’t be much cooling from the breeze this afternoon, sine it’ll be 5 p.m. until after sunset.

