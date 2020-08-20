The Aug. 20, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The red sun is reflected in a window of the Douglas County Courthouse on Wednesday evening.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Due to unhealthy levels of smoke from the California fires, Douglas County school students are all on a distance learning day today. Superintendent Keith Lewis said students in the first cohort should be prepared to go to school on Friday.

The sun on Wednesday night was a big red ball as smoke from the California fires continues to pour into Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe, bringing air quality to unhealthful levels.

The organizer for a petition to place Redevelopment Area No. 2 is seeking re-appointment today to the Douglas County Audit Committee. Dave Maxwell serves as chairman of the committee. Also seeking appointment to one of the two open seats are Ken Bezich and Tim McCoy.

County commissioners are also scheduled to discuss how to work with nearly $9 million in federal funds approved through the CARES Act. First up are the two visitor authorities, which are seeking $476,000 for a marketing campaign. Commissioners meet virtually 1 p.m. today. For more information, go to http://www.douglascountynv.gov and click on agendas.

Today is the last day to vote in the Best of Carson Valley contest. The page is http://www.recordcourier.com and requires some scrolling.

The reporting of seven new Douglas coronavirus cases broke a four-day quiet streak. At least five of the cases had connections with previous cases, so there’s some idea where it came from. Douglas has 19 active cases and 203 recoveries, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

We might see some relief from the smoke by lunchtime today just in time for the red flag warning for critical fire danger to go up for low humidity and gusty winds.

Expect widespread smoke before 1 p.m. under sunny skies and a high temperature of 93 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com