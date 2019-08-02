The Aug. 2 R-C Morning Report

Work is ongoing on what will be the home to the Lillian Virgin statue in Genoa. Kurt Hildebrand photo

lillianplatform

Genoa, Nev. — I wager cars are already lining Centerville Lane in Gardnerville for the St. Gall Rummage sale. The sale continues until 5 p.m. today and reopens 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Jimmy Buffet fans will get a taste of the chillax 6 p.m. today at Minden Park with Garratt Wilkin and the Parrotheads. Hosted by Baker Hughes General Electric, tonight’s concert is co-hosted by Dr. James the Dentist.

Among the many wrecks that occurred on Thursday was a hit and run that allegedly involved a drunk driver at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane. I didn’t hear that anyone was seriously hurt, but the driver who left the scene was taken into custody.

Ranchos resident Kirby D. Mays and Stateline resident Mark Hart were appointed to the Douglas County Audit Committee on Thursday. Greg Brown managed not to talk his way off the Genoa Historic Commission.

There’s a new fire marshal in town and her name is Amy Ray. She formerly served as fire marshal for the City of Tracy and the Truckee Meadows Fire District. Fire Marshal Steve Eiesele is retiring next month.

The Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center is celebrating its anniversary 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The center opened nearly a quarter century ago on Aug. 19, 1995. Cake will be served at noon and admission to the museum is free.

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 90 degrees and the wind out of the west at 5 mph. The wind will pick up tonight, gusting up to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com