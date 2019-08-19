The Aug. 19 R-C Morning Report

Penelope Wright said she raised this Monarch butterfly from eggs she harvested from milkweed.

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun at Nevada Beach and found someone with a BB gun in Rabe Meadows. They didn’t find anything criminal, but it’s a reminder to say something if you see something that raises a question.

I expect we’ll get official word on the identity of the person who was killed Friday in a rollover near Holbrook Junction today. I’ll report it when it comes up.

The Douglas County Committee on Health meets 1:30 p.m. today at Douglas County Social Services, 1133 Spruce St. in Gardnerville. They’ll be talking about the county’s social services and the possibility of a free animal vaccination clinic in the near future.

I find myself wending through one of Carson Valley’s most tangled family trees in tracing the path from Lillian Virgin Finnegan to the current day. The link is that Lillian’s mother was Mary Raycraft Virgin, and Mary’s sister was Jane Campbell. The clan includes Hellwinkels and Hickeys among many, many others.

Thursday and Friday were officially tied for the hottest days of 2019, so far, with 97 degrees at Minden. We still haven’t seen a 100-degree day this summer, which is rare, but not unheard of.

Today is expected to be sunny and a tad cooler with the high forecast to hit 88 degrees. Expect the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph shifting east later this morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com