The Aug. 19, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Krista and Joseph Chmura with little Connor who was born last week in the parking lot of the Gardnerville Chase.

Savannah Danielle Photography

Genoa, Nev. — A red flag warning is in effect 1-9 p.m. today, which is also the second day of a heat advisory, which doesn’t let up until 11 p.m. On Tuesday, NV Energy asked customers to reduce their electricity usage 2-9 p.m. today to avoid brownouts.

Firefighters responded to a half-acre wildfire in the mountains beyond China Spring around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. Two U.S Forest Service brush trucks are working on that fire.

Today marks the third first day of school with Douglas Nevada Online logging on with nearly 1,000 students, representing almost a fifth of the total enrollment. The online school is the second largest in the district and was created out of whole cloth over the summer.

Tuesday was the fourth day in a row with no new reported coronavirus cases and only 15 active cases. Douglas has had 200 recoveries, including Linda McCain, who was released from Carson-Tahoe with fanfare on Monday.

It could be smoky today with haze from at least four different fires drifting into Carson Valley. With the wind coming out of the west, expect to stay that way for a while.

There aren’t any afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast to cool off the Valley or clear the smoke today. Expect a high temperature of 96 degrees with the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, picking up to 15-20 mph, with gusts of up to 35 mph.

