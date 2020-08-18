The Aug. 18, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A sandhill crane struts through a field below Genoa.

Kurt HIldebrand

Genoa, Nev. — The first day of school was relatively quiet on Monday for the first half of the county’s students. Hopefully, that trend will continue for the second first day of school today.

Monday was the third day in a row without any new reports of Douglas coronavirus cases. Douglas is down to two-dozen active cases with 191 recoveries. The next community testing in Douglas is 8-11 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Sunridge fire station in the north county.

Firefighters had to hike a quarter mile to extinguish a single-tree fire near Mount Siegel set by a lightning strike around 4:51 p.m. Monday. The same storm set small fires above Slinkard and Little Antelope valleys. At one point, I counted a dozen lightning strikes in and around Carson Valley.

We had wetting rain on the west side of Carson Valley with two-fifths of an inch north of Genoa. Despite that and the occasional cloudiness, Minden-Tahoe Airport briefly reached 97 degrees around 1:15 p.m.

Rain hit the 40,000-acre Loyalton fire burning northwest of Reno, but so did lightning, setting some interior fires, but firefighters have a line around a tenth of it. The fire is expected to move east today toward the Nevada state line.

The heat advisory has been extended to Wednesday night, and don’t be surprised if another day is added. A fire weather watch is also in effect for Wednesday for low humidity and gusty winds.

Today expect a high temperature of 97 degrees with haze from the Loyalton Fire. It will be mostly sunny with more thunderstorms and showers possible in the afternoon and evening.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com