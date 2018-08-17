The Aug. 17 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” Esmeralda Avenue will be rollicking tonight with the Valley Cruisers annual car show and the Douglas Center for Hope and Healing's Summerfest. Both are fundraisers, with car show donating to City of Refuge and Summerfest supporting the Center.

County commissioners will nominate enough folks to play basketball in the hopes they'll be able to reduce the number of county manager candidates to six. Each commissioner gets to nominate two people to an Aug. 31 interview panel.

Commissioners then plan on picking and offering the county manager's job on Sept. 25. HR director Wendy Lang said of the 67 applications she'd received, 38 met the minimum requirements. She expects to get down to 10-15 candidates after phone screenings.

Alpine firefighters responded to a blaze at Burnside Lake 3:45 Thursday. It looks to be well in hand at a tenth of an acre.

Airnow.gov says Gardnerville's air quality is in the moderate range this morning, but is likely to degrade to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

I bring that up because it's supposed to be hazy over the weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s and 10-15 mph zephyrs in the afternoon gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com