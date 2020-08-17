The Aug. 17, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Lake Tahoe glows in the Saturday's sunset taken at Snug Harbor near Cave Rock.

Bob Buehler/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — The first students are being picked up for the first day of school as I write this today. Watch out for buses and students walking to school this morning. School zones across the county will be active, and I expect well-patrolled.

Drift smoke from the 30,000-acre Loyalton Fire burning northwest of Reno started showing up in Carson Valley on Sunday evening prompting several fire calls. The fire folks are stretched pretty thin, so let’s be careful while out and about.

The excitement in Minden around 11:20 a.m. Sunday was in the form of a loud noise that set off car alarms and shook residents out of their revery. The noise was reported to be a blown semi tire. Residents’ nerves were a bit jangled, but there was no reported damage.

A heat advisory continues through Tuesday night with highs expected to approach 99 degrees in Minden. Drink plenty of fluids and check on family, friends and neighbors who might be sensitive to the heat.

Today expect a high temperature of 96 degrees with a chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The west wind will pick up in the afternoon at 5-10 mph this afternoon, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com